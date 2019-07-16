MAJOR FIRE on Tues afternoon in downtown Port Dover

Firefighters are still at the scene of a major fire in downtown Port Dover.

The fire broke out shortly after noon on Tuesday (July 16).

It is in the building occupied by Coldwell Banker Coastline Realty and Darbishire Cabinets.

Firefighters and equipment from Port Dover, Simcoe, Delhi were seen at the fire.

OPP, EMS, Ontario Hydro and other crews were called to the scene.

The aerial truck from Simcoe was able to fight the fire from above.

Flames and heavy smoke were coming from the roof.

Firefighters cut a hole in the roof.

Hundreds of people gathered along the sidewalk on a busy summer afternoon in Port Dover.

The corner of the adjoining building of “Destination 13” briefly started to burn but was quickly extinguished.

Main Street is closed from Market Street to Clinton Street.

At 3:00 p.m. firefighters are still on scene with additional crews arriving.

Updates to follow.

