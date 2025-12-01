Helen Ford

Lynne Hagen

Frances Lynne Hagen (née Carberry)

January 9, 1947–November 29, 2025

Lynne Hagen of Port Dover passed away peacefully at the age of 78 while surrounded by her family, leaving a void they cannot fill. She left this world as she lived in it, with grace,

determination and a sense of humour in the face of challenges.

Lynne was born in Oakville in 1947 to Marjorie and Ewart Carberry, the eldest of five siblings, Michael (Wynn), Steven (deceased), Brian (Jan) and Anne. She attended Oakville-Trafalgar High School before studying English and Sociology at Waterloo Lutheran University where she met her future husband. She moved to Port Dover in 1972 and adopted our town as her home. Lynne was an active member of the community, a citizen who believed in volunteerism and leading by example. Among the many roles she assumed were Lady Commodore at the Port

Dover Yacht Club, board member of the Trillium Foundation, leader with the Girl Guides, active member of PTAs, volunteer with the Eva Brook Donly Museum, president of PROBUS and many more. Her tireless work ethic and organizational skills made her a valuable asset to many organizations. She had a large circle of friends that shared many of her interests. Whether hosting book club meetings, bridge club, or dinners that always welcomed an unexpected guest, her home was always a place of warmth, laughter and belonging.

Lynne is predeceased by her husband, Dr. J. Michael Hagen (2007). Together they created both a thriving dental practice and a vibrant family. She is survived by her children, Christopher (Jaimie), Stephanie (Scott), Melyssa (Tim), and Adam (Louise). Her grandchildren Guildford, Liam, Dawson, Kendra, Delaney, Declan, Phoebe, and Bodhi will dearly miss her stories, encouragement and kindness. Lynne also leaves behind her companion Bob Speck, along with his daughters Michelle (Justin) and Heidi (Joe) and their children Jeffrey, Sarah, Abby, Owen, and Raiden, all of whom held a special place in her life. She will also be deeply missed by her extended family who admired her unwavering support, generous spirit and the thoughtful way she maintained connections across generations.

Lynne’s legacy lives on in the community she supported, the friendships she cultivated and the family she loved beyond measure. Those who knew her will remember her forever.

Friends are invited to share their memories of Lynne at visitation at THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, 519-583-1530 on Thursday, December 4, 2025, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass to honour Lynne’s life will be held on Friday, December 5, at 12 noon at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Lynn Park Rd., Port Dover. Father Augustine Ogundele celebrant. For those wishing, donations to the Port Dover & Area Lifeline Foodbank would be appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.