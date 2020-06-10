Lynn Valley Trail Assn. reminds users of new regulations for safety

DAVE Challen, President of the Lynn Valley Trail Association recently issued an update on the popular local trail.

The Medical Officer of Health directed the reopening of trails in Norfolk County on May 2nd for use by local residents. Social or physical distancing protocols are to be observed. At that time parking lots remained closed. Since then barriers to parking lots have been moved, but are still available. Closed signs were removed and new signage stating social/physical distancing rules and trail usage were put in place.

The Lynn Valley Trail is now open to the local public, but new regulations apply. Cyclists, walkers, hikers, runners may use the trail while observing new social/physical distancing requirements. Respect of other trail users is always expected.

There will not be a porta-potty at the Blueline Parking lot as sanitizing for the COVID-19 virus is not possible. This is the directive of Norfolk County. Public washrooms have not been opened in Norfolk County.

Cutting of the grassed sides of the Trail is scheduled for the first week of June.

Trail users should realize that only some restaurants in both Port Dover and Simcoe are open for take-out service only. Some shops have reopened in downtown, but social distancing protocols are in place.

Published June 3, 2020