Lynda Kedge

May 13, 1945 – January 17, 2026

May you rest in peace.

Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandma, Aunt, Cousin, Friend of many. ❤︎

Our hearts are broken. We can think back over the years and remember the good times, the sad times, and your journey. Hamilton, Port Dover and Orangeville were called home. Our miracle girl, with many health issues, brought us along with your positivity and infectious laughter.

You have given so much to three wonderful children, Jamie (Nicole), Melynda (Offi), Taylor (Michele), several grandchildren and recently a great-grandchild. You will always be in our hearts. RIP dear girl, you are going to be missed but not forgotten.