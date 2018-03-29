Lombardo family hosts annual fundraiser for Sarcoidosis research

THE Lombardo family is hosting the third annual fundraising dinner on Sunday, April 8th to help raise funds for Sarcoidosis research.

The cause of Sarcoidosis is unknown and there is no known cure.

Sarcoidosis is an immune mediated disease that can affect any organ in the body, but most commonly affects the lungs. The body’s immune system is overactive in a non-productive and harmful way causing inflammation to the organs and granulomas (groups of cells) that attach to tissues and organs in the body, affecting normal function.

Once the damage is done to the organs by granulomous scarring, it is irreversible.

Treatments used are usually anti-inflammatory drugs such as prednisone and immune suppressants such as methotrexate. These medications alone can cause debilitating side effects on top of the Sarcoidosis symptoms.

To raise funds for this much needed research, Jim and Tagan Lombardo, are hosting their third annual Fundraising Dinner on Sunday, April 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Port Dover Fire Station on Nelson St. East.

The menu will include spaghetti, homemade sauce (meat optional), salad, bread, dessert, juice and coffee/tea. Everyone is welcome and all monetary donations will go towards The Rebecca MacDonald Centre at Toronto Mount Sinai where they do Sarcoidosis research. Take-out will be available.

Tagan was diagnosed with Sarcoidosis in 2015 after 10 years of numerous symptoms. She continues to have symptoms such as extreme fatigue, leg pain, nerve pain, chronic cough, vision problems, skin sores, insomnia, nausea.

