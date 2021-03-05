Local Guiding units remain active and hope to meet face-to-face soon

MANY have been wondering if the Girl Guide units are operating this year. The answer is yes!

In September, Sparks, Brownies, Guides, Pathfinders and Rangers were allowed to meet face-to-face in an outdoor setting. Protocols were in place to enhance everyone’s safety.

Susan Chambers reports that everyone was very excited to begin the new Guiding year, being able to see their Guiding sisters… even if it was six feet apart and behind a mask.

All units met face-to-face weekly until early December. As the days became shorter and colder, it became more challenging to meet outside but the dedicated leaders made it happen.

The girls and leaders bundled up and kept warm by being active and each unit worked on different program areas. Then the lockdown happened. All units had to stop meeting and porch drop offs of activities for the girls to work on had to cease.

The Girls First Program, initiated a couple of years ago, is set up for the girls to choose activities they would like to work on. They are able to go online and complete these activities on their own. Of course, it is much more fun to do these activities with their friends. Susan says “we are hoping to be able to meet face-to-face once again soon.”

COVID-19 affected the Cookie Campaigns in 2020 and again in 2021.

Mint cookies did arrive in Port Dover but in limited numbers. Girls only had a few cases to sell. Some stores also received a limited amount of cookies to sell as well.

Guides extended a thank you to all who supported them with a purchase.

“We recently heard Ontario units will not be receiving the Traditional Sandwich Cookies in the spring but could possibly get them in the fall,” reported Susan.

The Girl Guides would like to thank the Port Dover Lions Club for allowing them to use the ball park pavilion. It provided shelter and lights to the units on those dark cold nights. They also sent “a big thank you” for including Girl Guides on the Welcome to Port Dover signs at the entrances to town.

“As soon as we are able, we will be out and about in our wonderful town. Plans to take part in the ‘Pitch In’ campaign are in the works,” says Susan.

Originally published February 24, 2021