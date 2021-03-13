Lighthouse Theatre plans for a bright future

Mr Ritschel started working with Jamie Williams on his play ‘Pinkerton Come to Prospect’ in 2018. Over the years, they have worked through multiple drafts of the script, peer workshops, and readings with actors to fine tune each character and perfect every punch line.

”The stages and seats may be empty these days but that doesn’t mean there isn’t lots happening behind closed doors. Through the generous support of the Lighthouse Festival Theatre, I’ve been able not only to further the development of my latest play, ‘Pinkerton Comes To Prospect’, but also to garner a nomination for the Playwrights Guild Comedy Award. This couldn’t have happened without the readings, workshops and dramaturgy that Derek Ritschel and the Lighthouse have provided. They’ve been instrumental in allowing my work to continue in these difficult times. And I’m just one of the many artists Lighthouse continues to support. I can’t thank them enough,” said Mr Williams.

Mr Ritschel says he has also used the last year to think and plan for the future with new plays.

Drew Hayden Taylor, an Ojibway from the Curve Lake First Nations in Ontario, has worn many hats in his career from performing stand-up comedy at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., to being Artistic Director of Canada’s premiere Native theatre company, Native Earth Performing Arts. An author of more than 20 plays, Mr Taylor has been commissioned by Lighthouse to write “Open House”.

The play features a group of Toronto house buyers all vying for one particular property. Something happens in the neighbourhood and the group is all sequestered together. An Indigenous woman, an Asian man, a Black man, the white real estate agent and a Jewish woman ask tough questions of each other. In a comic way, the play presents a social commentary on adversity. Still a work in progress, the play is at least two years out.

Peter Colley is known for his suspense-filled stage work and has been working on a new play provisionally titled “The Real Sherlock and the Stone of Destiny”. This story explores what, or who, inspired Arthur Conan Doyle to create the beloved character of Sherlock Holmes.

As Mr Colley works away on each scene and character he is grateful to have Lighthouse’s support.

“The Lighthouse Festival Theatre has been my main source of hope during the pandemic. I’ve been working on a new play just for the Lighthouse and it has kept my spirits up during this most difficult time for playwrights.”

“The Lighthouse Theatre, true to its name, has kept the beacon of hope alive in this dark time, promising a revitalized future with a theatre filled with laughter and applause again,” says Mr Colley.

Kristen Da Silva is nearing completion on her new one-act play “Beyond the Sea” that takes place on the Port Dover pier.

Lighthouse is also working with the creative team behind ‘Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Jannine Bouw, Chris Rait and Mark Williams – to get this new Canadian musical closer to the stage. This team of locals is creating a one-act play based in Newfoundland.

When Aaron Jan reached out to Lighthouse Theatre with a proposal for his new play ‘PING!’, Mr Ritschel said “it was clear that this was a story Lighthouse wanted to be a part of.” The play is described as “an epic coming of age, sports comedy about two young women and their journey of competing in a legendary doubles table tennis tournament.”

Mr Ritschel’s latest idea for a play is just getting started and will be about Port Dover. He says some years ago he became aware of the Japanese cherry trees that were presented as a gift to the town in the 1950s. He later learned of Kobi Kobayashi and Port Dover Lions Club’s involvement with organizing a large gift of clothing to a Japanese community after World War Two. Some years later, as an expression of their thanks, the Japanese government sent cherry trees that flowered each spring for the next half century. Mr Ritschel said the story returned to him this past year as he had time to reflect. He is now in the process of searching for a playwright with a Japanese background to begin the three to four year process of writing a play.

When theatre safely returns, Lighthouse will be ready with a rejuvenated stage and new plays to entertain audiences.