Jeffrey Kotanko

By Jacob Fehr

IN November, Port Dover resident Holly Balcomb launched Light Up the Port, a home decorating contest aimed at brightening the town in memory of her mother, Shirley Plastow. More than 50 homes and businesses participated, with six winning prizes.



“There were several prizes to be won because I wanted to give as many chances as possible,” Mrs. Balcomb said.

Prizes included cash, gift cards for local businesses, and a home visit from Santa Claus.



All contestants were entered in a draw for a gift basket; Nigel Kean was the winner.



The Magical Merry Merchant award for “best decorated business” went to Route 6 Steel Horse Boutique on Main Street.

Winner of the Merry Mini Marvel award for “most cheer in a small space” was Karleigh Greenslade.



Eric Long won the Elf Approved Extravaganza award for the “creative, festive spirit” demonstrated by his “incredible display.”



The Sleigh Stop Showstopper award for bringing festiveness to Port Dover went to Kim McIntosh Sallows. “Her home is magical,” Mrs. Balcomb said.



Jan Waldschmidt won the Sparkling Wow Factor award for “incredible festive spirit.”



Winners of the Jingle Bell Jewel award for best light display were Derek and Paula Salverda. Mrs. Balcomb said the Salverdas’ arrangement of lights was “incredible.”



Ms. Salverda shared that her husband “has always been into Christmas lights… it’s been an obsession since we got married in 2006.” They’ve moved around the area over the years, but “every house has been ‘lit like the Griswolds,’” she said.



“We moved from our old house on Highway 6 past No Frills this May, so he was super excited to decorate a new house,” she said. “We definitely decided to enter for fun, our own little competition!”



Asked if the competition motivated them to decorate more than usual, Ms. Salverda said, “I think it did as Derek kept secretly adding more lights this year!”



She added that she thinks the competition is “a perfect one for Port Dover.”



“Love how so many in the community participated—hope to see more next year!”



Ms. Salverda said if the organizers hold the contest again, she and her husband would “definitely keep entering for fun,” though she mentioned they’d like to give back by supporting it next year through prizes or sponsorship.

“Be the change you want to see”

Mrs. Balcomb explained how her mother inspired her to create the contest.



“My Mom passed away November 25, 2018, and it makes Christmas hard on my family,” she said. “She always brought the magic, and she always donated to worthy causes, especially this time of year.”



“My Mom always said, ‘Be the change you want to see,’ and with so many [comments] coming into [the Facebook group] Currently [in Port Dover] about Port Dover not being the same, I felt it was time to do something about it.”



That desire to make a difference inspired her to create Light Up the Port.



“I thought what better way to honour the town, the group Currently, and her favourite holiday,” she added.



“It’s meant a lot to my kids Shelby and Dylan that we do things in her honour.”

Community supported contest

Mrs. Balcomb said that after having the idea for the contest, she spoke to Adam Veri, who co-administers the Facebook group Currently, in Port Dover with her. Mr. Veri brought the idea to the Port Dover Board of Trade, which she said was “eager to help.”



It didn’t take long for businesses to show their support for the event.



“After the very first announcement, before I even knew if I could get donations, Debbie [O’Dwyer] from Port Dover Jewellery called me and offered a diamond necklace!



“After that I had raging success with every business I talked to. All we really needed was someone to move things along.”



Mrs. Balcomb said she wanted gift cards for prizes “to entice people into the stores.”



“I suggested anyone who didn’t have a gift card to donate could get one from another local business. I wanted to create as much partnership and support as I could between our merchants and businesses.”



Contest sponsors included Dover Paint & Paper, Port Dover Jewellery, The Neighbourhood Food Emporium, The Coffee Shop of Port Dover, The Family Shed Pizzeria, Beach Reads Bookshop, Route 6 Steel Horse Boutique, Cabin 519, Liberty Home Décor, The Shanty Village, Urban Parisian, The Dover Cheese Shop, Flowers by Ann… Personally Yours, Tim Warris, Adam Veri, Port Dover Board of Trade, Erie Beach Hotel, and Knechtel’s on the Beach.



When the day for naming contest winners arrived, Mrs. Balcomb had help from a few elves, including her husband, Shawn Balcomb, her daughter, Shelby Balcomb, as well as Anthony Randall, Robyn York, and their children.



“It took us just over two hours to tackle the map [Mr. Veri] made and see all the homes,” she said. The organizers published a map of contest-participating homes and businesses in Currently, in Port Dover and the December 10 issue of the Maple Leaf.



She mentioned that they “all went out separately and had a category to choose for.”



“I wanted it to be a mix of opinions,” she said.



Mrs. Balcomb also announced the winning homes and posted photos of their decorations in Currently, in Port Dover, allowing the town’s online community to follow the contest judging.



Asked if she plans to bring the contest back next year, she said emphatically, “Absolutely!”

Originally published December 24, 2024