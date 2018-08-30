Light Up Boat Parade at pier Sunday

FOR boaters, it’s time to dig out the Christmas lights in preparation for the 9th annual Light-Up Boat Parade in Port Dover harbour.

Described by participants as “impromptu” and “under-organized,” this end-to-summer ritual will be held this Sunday (September 2) at 8 p.m. (ish).

This is a fun and largely unorganized, come-if-you-can local tradition. Light up your boat and join in or watch from the waterfront at the Museum, the Basin or the Pier for the best view.

The non-organizers say “the actual timing varies a bit depending on (1) when it actually gets dark and (2) when we all get our acts together and (3) when we can sweet-talk the fellas at the lift bridge into humouring us (again).”

This festivity is “brought to you by everyone on the water with a boat and Christmas lights and some with neither, or either, or none of the above.”

Everyone is invited and it’s a nice way to wind up summer.

