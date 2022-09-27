Queen Elizabeth II honoured

Port Dover Branch 158 Royal Canadian Legion held a Memorial Service of Remembrance for the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Shown above are piper Ian McFadden, Norfolk County Mayor Kristal Chopp, MPP Bobbi Ann Brady, Ward 6 Councillor Amy Martin, Port Dover Legion Auxiliary President Marie McMillan, Legion Padre Sheena Riley-Marini, Port Dover Legion 1st Vice President Gary Cryer, Sgt.-at-Arms Ken MacKay, piper Murray McKnight.

Legion honours Queen Elizabeth II

PORT Dover Royal Canadian Legion held a community Memorial Service of Remembrance for the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at 11 a.m. The Queen’s funeral service was held in London’s Westminster Abbey the same day.

The service, originally planned for the Cenotaph in Powell Park, was moved indoors following Monday morning’s heavy rainstorm. Two wreaths were laid in memory of the Queen’s life and her seven decades of service to Canada.

Legion Padre Sheena Riley-Marini led the service with prayers and scripture readings including the 23rd Psalm. She asked the assembled Legion members, local politicians and members of the public to quietly reflect on the aspects of the Queen’s life that stood out for them and how they will remember the Queen.

Sgt.-at-Arms Ken MacKay marched in with the Colour Party of Jim Pilkington, Diane Thibodeau and Mike Ryan. Pipers were Ian McFadden and Murray McKnight. Bugler for the Last Post and Reveille was Teresa Gallea. Legion 1st Vice-president Gary Cryer gave The Legion Oath. Randy Halmo provided music for the singing of O Canada and God Save The King.

MPP Bobbi Ann Brady, Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp and Ward 6 Councillor Amy Martin were present to pay their respects.



 

Norfolk County honours Queen Elizabeth

NORFOLK County honoured the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the ten day period of mourning.

On Sept. 8, the day of Her Majesty’s passing, Norfolk County lowered the flags at the County Administration Building in Simcoe to half-mast.

As well, Norfolk War Memorial, Carillon Tower played God Save The Queen followed by 96 strikes of the Bourdon Bell (one for every year of her life). This is the protocol traditionally followed upon the death of our Monarch and was relayed to County staff by the Dominion Carillonneur at the Peace Tower in Ottawa.

All portraits of The Queen at County buildings were draped in black ribbon, a sign of mourning.

A moment of silence was held at the Sept. 13 Council-in-Committee meeting

Book of Condolences were available at Norfolk County Archives, museums and libraries.

An online book of condolences was also made available for those who could not attend a local location to extend their condolences to members of the Royal Family.

 

Originally published September 21, 2022

