LARGE AMOUNT OF VISITORS EXPECTED FOR FRIDAY 13TH – EXPECT DELAYS

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is working with our community partners to recognize there will be a large influx of visitors to the area on Friday, September 13, 2019.

There will be a highly visible Police presence to ensure the safety of those in attendance and assist with traffic related issues. Media outlets will be advised of any significant changes.

The OPP along with the Norfolk County event planning committee are urging all vehicle owners and operators to be aware of no parking signage and tow away zones. All vehicles will be removed at the owner’s expense.

Any further inquiries surrounding road closures and By-Law infractions should be directed to Matt Terry, Director of Corporate Communications for Norfolk County at 519-426-5870 ext. 3800 or by email at matt.terry@norfolkcounty.ca.

“As motorcycle enthusiasts descend on Port Dover, there will be an increase in motorcycle traffic and the OPP is asking all drivers to take those two extra seconds before making a lane change or proceeding through an intersection. Those two seconds can make the difference between life and death.” – Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.