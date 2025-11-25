Craig Saunders

Lance Piper

PIPER, Lancelot – We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Lancelot (Lance) Piper of Port Dover at the age of 86. Active until the very end, Lance enjoyed boating, going for drives, cutting his grass (and that of neighbours), and spending time with family and friends.

Lance is predeceased by his wife Mira (2019) of nearly 54 years. Lance is survived by his daughter Debbie Reid (David), and sons Greg (Reagan) and Keven (Sonya), unmoored with the passing of their patriarch. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Petronella, Charlotte, Willem, Alexander, and Piper. He had so hoped to be around longer to witness their important milestones! He also leaves behind sisters-in-law Dorothy Kovach, Marion Kovach, nieces, nephews, cousins, Kumovi and extended family. Lance was blessed in recent years with the companionship of Carlie Rosehart. Lance leaves behind a strong sense of family unity and love.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, (519) 583-1530. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Port Dover Yacht Club on Sunday, November 23, from 2–5 p.m. A private interment will take place with family. For those wishing, donations can be made to the Norfolk & Haldimand Hospice Fund. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.