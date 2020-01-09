Kristina Klingbeil named Norfolk OPP Staff Sargeant

Norfolk County OPP has a new Staff Sergeant in charge of support for the local detachment.

Staff Sergeant Kristina Klingbeil began her policing career in 2003 with Toronto Police Service. She was a Coach Officer to new recruits, a Scenes of Crime Officer and a member of the Crisis Intervention Team where she partnered with a mental health nurse responding to calls from individuals suffering from a mental health crisis. Kristina also worked undercover with the Major Crime Unit targeting the illegal sex trade.

In January 2008, Kristina transferred to the Ontario Provincial Police to be closer to her husband’s work. She was posted to the Collingwood/Blue Mountains detachment where she continued to be a Coach Officer and Scenes of Crime Officer. Kristina also held the position of second in command of a front-line platoon and spent two years as an Acting Sergeant of a platoon.

In 2015, she was promoted to Platoon Sergeant at the Colling-wood Detachment. In 2019, she was on a temporary assignment as the on-duty Sergeant at the Orillia Communications Centre.

Above: New Norfolk OPP Staff Sergeant Kristina Klingbeil with Norfolk OPP Detachment Commander, Inspector Joe Varga.

Kristina has a keen interest in mental health and the well-being of citizens and members of the OPP.

She has additional courses and training in General Investigative Techniques, Sexual Assault Investigator, Domestic Violence, Mental Health First Aid, Crisis Intervention Training, Ontario Police College Team Building, Road to Mental Readiness, IMS 100, IMS 200, Incident Debriefing, Native Awareness, DNA trained and Police Bicycle Operator.

Kristina has also been involved in the community. In 2019 she received an honorary ski patroller award. Her love for skiing also had her involved as a member of the OPP ski team that participated in a 24-hour ski fundraiser called 24 Hours of Blue, raising funds for Special Olympics and the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital.

Kristina’s husband, Rob Gilmour, spent his career with the Canadian Military and was a member of the Royal Canadian Regiment. Rob is now retired and works part-time with the Canadian Coast Guard and the Osler Bluff Ski Patrol.

Kristina and Rob enjoy travelling, skiing, boating, paddle boarding and mountain biking. They are looking forward to becoming part of the Norfolk County community and experiencing all it has to offer.

“Staff Sergeant Kristina Klingbeil brings a wealth of police experience and is a definite asset to Norfolk County and is committed to public safety and security for all members of the public,” said Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.