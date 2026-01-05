David Hoover

Joseph Huxley

HUXLEY, Joseph Vincent of Port Dover, passed away peacefully at the time of his choosing surrounded by his family at NGH on Monday, December 29, 2025, in his 88th year. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Judith Slaght. Loving father of Lisa Counsell (Stephen), Joe Huxley Jr. (Elaine), Emily Huxley Osborne (Andrew) and Laura Huxley. Proud grandfather of Carter Huxley, Cole Huxley and Reed Osborne (who was the apple of her Papa’s eye). Brother of Lin Zavitz and Pat Svensson.

Joe began his chemistry teaching career in Zambia following his graduation from McMaster University. He taught for many years at SCS and PDCS following his return to Canada. He was an avid swimmer and walked daily in town to get The Globe and Mail newspaper. He enjoyed his hobbies of woodworking and tinkering with vintage tube radios. Joe always looked forward to Wednesday breakfast with his retired teacher friends at the Coffee Shop. He was a long-time member and treasurer of the BAC group at Trinity Anglican Church in Simcoe.

His family would like to publicly thank Dr. Bobby Shayegan and Dr. Rahul Bansal at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hamilton for their care of Joe over the past 12 years. Also thanks to Dr. Mohammed Hadi of Port Dover, Dr. Michelle Bradbury at BGH and pharmacist Mo Ibrahim at Willaert’s Pharmacy in Port Dover.

All arrangements are private and have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to the new Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice would be gratefully appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.