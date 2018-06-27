John Wells not retiring from council; plans to seek re-election

IN a bid for Norfolk County Council that was not expected, present Ward 6 Councillor John Wells confirmed he will seek re-election in the October 22 municipal election.

Mr. Wells said he planned to file his nomination papers this week.

Four years ago at election time, Mr. Wells stated firmly that if elected it would be his final term. He held an open house to explain the role of a municipal councillor and encouraged residents to run for election.

During Monday’s interview with The Maple Leaf he explained his reason for seeking another term.

Mr. Wells said he and his wife Betty had plans to travel extensively when free of council commitments but that has changed. Councillor Wells said he wanted the people of Ward 6 to know that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and travel insurance costs make their travel plans unwise and very expensive.

“I cannot sit around the house all day with nothing to do,” he said, “and I like serving the people as a councillor.”

He also said that he has an appointment with his doctor for confirmation that health issues should not be a problem in the next four years.

“What the doctor’s advice is will be the determining factor if I should run (in the election) or not,” Councillor Wells noted.

Although John Wells has filed nomination papers at the Norfolk County office, he can withdraw at any time prior to July 27.

Three others have already filed nomination papers for the Ward 6 council seat: Doug Long, Amy Martin, Jeff Miller. The deadline for filing papers to run in the election is July 27.

