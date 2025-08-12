John (Fred) Lake

LAKE, John (Fred) – Surrounded by his loving family to the end, Dad passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2025, at Stedman Hospice, Brantford. He was our ‘Erie Survivor’ who blessed us with his love, humour and guidance. This last year, he missed his love of 74 years, Margaret, and found solace with his children, Jo-Anne (Jim Woodley), Terry (Nancy), Sharon (Brian Close), Jim (Karen), Peg (John Fazekas) and Cathy along with his 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Fred worked as a bricklayer with his father, “Lake and Son” and bricked many Brantford homes in the early ’50s including most of the Henderson survey area. After 44 years with Massey Ferguson, he became the custodian of Saint Joseph’s Church in Guelph. Always an avid sportsman, he loved fishing, golf, racquetball and football, attending numerous Grey Cup games, as well as playing hockey and refereeing baseball. Over his 95 years, he formed numerous friendships in Brantford, Guelph and Port Ryerse and was an active member of the Port Dover Knights of Columbus. Before his residency at Parkview Meadows Christian Retirement Village, the calming waters at his home in Port Ryerse was always a gathering place for countless family get-togethers. The endless number of memories we cherish are from his dedication to family. We hope to share more memories with friends at his Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 24, 2025, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Red Fox Farm, 25 King St. North, Port Ryerse. Cremation has taken place. SERENITY BURIAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 361 Main Street, Port Dover, (226) 290-9093 have been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make a memorial donation in Fred’s name they are asked to consider Stedman Community Hospice, 445 Grey St., Brantford, Ontario N3S 6X1. It would be greatly appreciated. Thank you to the staff at Parkview Meadows, Hagersville Hospital and Stedman Community Hospice for your compassion and care these many months. Thank you as well to Barbara at Serenity Burial & Cremation Services who have taken care of Dad’s arrangements and cremation.

“A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way.”