John Beresford

BERESFORD, John – passed away peacefully on January 26, 2026, with family by his side at Stedman Hospice after a brief battle with cancer. Survived by the love of his life and wife of 39 years, Pam, his brothers Rob (Sue) Beresford, Neil (Fadile) Adcock, daughter JoAnne (Neil) Beresford, sons Jeff (Cheri) Toombs and Jim (Young) Toombs, grandchildren Laikin (Cody) Steyaert, Liam, Logan, Noah and Paityn Toombs, and “his Boy” great-grandson, Carter Steyaert. John will also be fondly remembered by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Robert Beresford and Ethel Adcock, father-in-law Robert Ryerse, mother-in-law Lois Porteous and nephew Heath Beresford.

John emigrated from Derby, England, to Canada in 1971. He started his Canadian journey in Woodstock, Ontario, before moving to Nova Scotia and later settling in Port Dover, the town he called home for the rest of his life. John was a long-time employee of Ontario Power Generation where he worked as an electrician. John and Pam loved to travel and watch the Blue Jays. They spent many years in their beloved garden and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Baloush and the incredible nurses in the oncology department at Brantford General Hospital for their care and support for John over the past few months.

The family invited family and friends to join them on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church at 11:00 a.m. for a Funeral Service officiated by Bishop Barry Clarke. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, (519) 583-1530. For those wishing, donations to St. Paul’s Anglican Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and/or donations can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.