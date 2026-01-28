John Baranowski

BARANOWSKI. John Franklin – In his 83rd year, John passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe, following a lengthy illness. Loving husband of 62 years to Carol, father to Kelly Riley (George) and Lori Shadrach (André) and brother to Vicky Zawislak. Grandfather to Cassandre (Joshua), Holly (Nick), Brandon (Vanessa) and Patrick. Gigi to Levi, Remi and Theo. John will be remembered for his love of family and friends. Predeceased by brothers Kasmier, Jake and Ted.

His sense of humour, his 43-year career with Dofasco as a Millwright and then as an instructor/trainer, his ever-growing love of animals and his ability to repair almost anything. John’s generosity with his time and talents and his passion for all things football developed into a remarkable coaching career that spanned more than 30 years. He coached with the Hamilton Minor Football Association, the Hamilton Wentworth League and with Westdale High School in Hamilton. For many years, he and Carol were also season ticket holders for their beloved Hamilton Tiger Cats.

Throughout his life, John enjoyed travelling, camping with his family, Scuba diving and helping friends and family in need. He will be dearly missed.

A memorial service to celebrate John’s life will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, 85 Lot St., Simcoe, ON. A Celebration of John’s Life will take place at Branch #79 of the Royal Canadian Legion, 200 West St., Simcoe, lower level, from 12:30 till 4 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Serenity Burial and Cremation Services Inc., 361 Main Street, Port Dover, (226) 290-9093. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com. In honour of John’s love for animals, donations to the SPCA and Humane Society are appreciated.