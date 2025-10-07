Gary Charters

John Alfred (Jack) Marr

MARR, John Alfred (Jack) – Peacefully, at Stedman Community Hospice, Brantford on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, in his 91st year. He was the beloved husband of Molly (nee Hedges) for 65 years. Jack grew up as the sixth generation on the family farm just west of Jarvis. He and Molly lived on Highway 3 for 60 years then moved to Port Dover. Loving father of Shauni (Kevin) McKague of Kitchener, Kevin (Margaret) of Tillsonburg, Scott (Lisa) of Port Dover and Patricia (Cameron) Edgar of London. Proud grandfather of Rebecca and Michael McKague, Reginald, Aidan and Elizabeth-Anne Marr and Adam (Caroline) and Blaine Edgar.

Jack operated Jack Marr Autobody for many years and enjoyed his old cars, especially his 1941 Cadillac, which, along with many antique tractors, he restored with loving care and great attention to detail. Jack was known for his love of local and family history. He was a long-time member of Jarvis Wesley United Church, the Walpole Antique Farm Machinery Association and the Oddfellows Lodge in Jarvis.

Friends were invited to call at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis, on Sunday, October 5, 2025, from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. The funeral service for Jack was held at Jarvis Community Church, 19 Church Street, Jarvis, Ontario, on Monday, October 6, at 2 p.m. with interment to follow at Wesley United Church Cemetery. If desired, donations to Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice or Jarvis Community Church would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca.