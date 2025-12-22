Jeffrey Kotanko

KOTANKO, Jeffrey of Port Dover, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, December 15, 2025, in his 66th year. Dear companion of Claire Reyes. Loving son of Elinor Kotanko and Reuben predeceased (2016). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Suzanne and Darryl Kantor of St. Thomas, Marilyn and Greg Carrie of St. Thomas, and Charlene and Tony Gorham of Saskatchewan. Uncle Jeff will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Rodger and Michael Kotanko and sister Vickie Kantor. Jeff was a member of the Waterford Sportsman’s Club, an avid fisherman and also enjoyed hunting.

Friends were invited to meet with the family to share their memories of Jeff on Monday,

December 22, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., at THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, 519-583-1530, followed by a Memorial Service in the funeral home Chapel at 2 p.m. For those wishing, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.