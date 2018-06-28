Jeff Miller announces bid as Ward 6 councillor

JEFF Miller, 55, was the first person to officially announce that he will be running for a seat at Norfolk County Council as the Ward 6 councillor.

The municipal election takes place in October. The campaign period got underway on May 1st.

The present Ward 6 councillor, John Wells, has held the seat since the new Norfolk County was established in 2001.

Mr. Miller was born and raised in Port Dover and attended Port Dover Public, Doverwood and Port Dover Composite schools.

Mr. Miller brings credentials that he believes bode well for a future county councillor.

Saying “public service is important,” he lists a family legacy of public and community service. His great-grandfather Harry Misner was a former Norfolk County Warden and founding President of Port Dover Lions Club. His grandfather Oral Misner was a Councillor and Reeve of Port Dover and also a Lions Club president. His late parents, Sieg and Sheila Miller, were both involved in community efforts that included fire department, Lighthouse Festival Theatre, Probus Club, the Legion and others.

Mr. Miller has been active in numerous volunteer community roles. He is a nine-year member of the non-profit Haldimand-Norfolk Housing Corporation and president for the past six years. He has served four years as community representative on the Lakewood School Council. He is a former member of Long Point Region Conservation Authority; a former member of Norfolk County Library Board; former president of Silver Lake Rowing Club; former member of Port Dover Lions Club.

He works as a regional specialist dealing with crop insurance for the Ontario government agency Agricorp specifically with farmers growing fresh market vegetables, tobacco and alternative crops.

Mr. Miller graduated from the Agriculture program at University of Guelph in 1987 and a year later was running the family business Misner Fertilizer after his father became seriously ill. The company, a leading supplier of agricultural products, expanded to Port Rowan and Waterford and was later sold to Cargill.

He calls himself “a proud resident” who believes “what’s good for Port Dover is good for Norfolk County.”

However, Mr. Miller says there are “changes which have to be made for Norfolk County to work together,” adding “we are all Norfolk County residents with unique interests that need to be looked after.”

He says “Port Dover is known for taking care of its own and we need to export this idea across Norfolk.”

Mr. Miller lists his strengths as consensus building, good at negotiating, lots of management experience dealing with budgets and his belief in fiscal responsibility “to spend money wisely.”

“I think the local issues are going to come out when I’m door knocking and talking with people,” he said.

He says he supports what he calls the “multi-faceted recreation facility as long as its financially feasible.”

On Silver Lake, Mr. Miller says it would be nice to see kids rowing in that lake again but it would need community partners involved with the Friends of Silver Lake.

As an owner in the former Misner Fertilizer plant, Mr. Miller says neither he nor the company ever owned what’s called Misner Dam. “In 1969, Norfolk County expropriated water rights of Silver Lake to build the new bridge. We do not own the dam and never did,” he says.

Mr. Miller calls himself “a listener” saying “people will tell me what’s important to them.”

“We have long-time residents and new residents of Port Dover and everybody has different ideas and I’m open to those ideas,” he said.

Jeff Miller lives in Port Dover with his wife Laurie who is a teacher at Lakewood Elementary School. Also living in their home is Laurie’s mother and two dogs. He has three adult sons from a previous marriage.

Related