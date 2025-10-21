Gary Charters

Jean St. Louis (née McKnight)

June 22, 1926 – October 16, 2025

Peacefully, on October 16, 2025, Jean St. Louis (McKnight) passed away in her 100th year at the Norfolk General Hospital.

Jean was predeceased by her parents, Aaron and Doris (Armstrong) McKnight; her loving husband Joseph “Ike” St. Louis; and her cherished son Mark St. Louis. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having been predeceased by her sisters Norma Saunders and Annette “Nettie” McKnight, and brothers John, Bruce, and Ross McKnight.

Born and raised in Port Dover, Jean lived there for over 90 years. As a young woman, she worked for the Royal Bank. Following her marriage to Ike, the couple owned and operated the Texaco Service Station on Main Street, where they were well-known in the community.

Jean was a dedicated member of the Women’s Institute. She had a lifelong passion for knitting, quilting, sewing, and crafting. Her beautiful handiwork earned numerous prizes at the Norfolk County Fair. Ever curious and sharp-minded, Jean even mastered the iPad at age 95, a true reflection of her remarkable intellect and adaptability.

Jean will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews, and by all who were touched by her warmth, wisdom, and unwavering common sense.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519) 583-1530.

For those wishing, donations may be made to Arthritis Society of Canada. Online condolences and/or donations can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca. A private family service will be held at a later date.