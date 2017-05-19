Jarvis celebrates Canada 150 with events this weekend

JARVIS Board of Trade and Jarvis Lions Club have joined forces to organize a ‘Welcome Home Festival’ as part of the Celebrating Canada 150 national program.

The exciting two-day event will be this weekend on Sunday and Monday, May 21 and 22 in Jarvis Lions Community Centre and Park.

For many years Jarvis held a Victoria Day weekend holiday celebration and this year is like the good ole days again The committee co-chairs are Jennifer Kelly and Bill Cumming.

There will be a lot to do and see in Jarvis on both days.

Sunday has the bigger program, running from 8:00 with breakfast with non-stop things to do until the fireworks at 10 p.m.

Monday’s activities begin at 9 with free yoga and conclude at 4 p.m. with music by Jake on the Children’s Stage, and of course, much in between.

Marketing Committee Chair Lisa Nigh has been involved in numerous past community events dating back to the popular Cornfest celebrations, telling The Maple Leaf on Monday “I hate to see events go by the wayside,” noting that Jarvis Board of Trade “has the best group of people working of any group I know.”

There will be a Barn Dance Saturday night to kick-off the Sunday and Monday programs.

Some of the highlights to delight the Sunday crowd include Main Street Art Gallery, historical displays, Jarvis Minor Ball season opener ball games on both days, classic car show, ecumenical service, horse-drawn Covered Wagon Rides (both days), a Jaws of Life demonstration and then many people will want to head over to the tasty delights of the Food Truck Alley.

Lots of music on the Main Stage and Haldimand County Stage both days.

As well, there will be other venues for food … breakfast 8 to 10 a.m., Friday to Monday; lunch 12 to 2 p.m. Friday to Monday. Jarvis Lions Barbecue Chicken Dinner on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Organizers have arranged for kids entertainment and activities including a Climbing Wall, face painting, magic show and more.

Lisa Nigh is hopeful people coming to Jarvis for the weekend celebration will bring an item of food for the Jarvis Caring Cupboard food bank and place it in boxes at both entrances to the park.

People will not want to miss the Haldimand County Vintage Farm Equipment & Collectibles Tour. It is held both days from 9 to 5 p.m. with over 30 collectors exhibiting at six locations.

An information centre with historical displays and information about the Jarvis, Townsend and Walpole areas will be set up in the community hall with workspace allotted for those wishing to do research on their local roots.

There will be a Sunday Night Welcome Home Light Parade beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Main Street and fireworks!

Visitors to Jarvis on Monday only can enjoy the Happy Birthday Canada 150 Party at noon! A highlight will be Jarvis area children singing ‘Happy Birthday Canada” which will be exciting to hear.

Also there will be Birthday Cupcakes on a first-come, first-served basis served by Christine’s Bakery. And there is more … Canada 150 balloons. plus Goodie Bags provided by Jarvis Family Dental (limit 500, one per family). Also historical displays with 30 collectors.

A 50/50 Draw will be held at noon on Monday, and a lucky person could win $1,500.00.

For more information and specific times of all the events visit: facebook.com/jarvis150welcomehomefestival