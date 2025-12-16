Bruce Lloyd

By Jan Dean

BROTHERS Kyle and Kurt Chambers joined the Port Dover Sailors hockey operation after an offer they couldn’t refuse.



Mike Tobin, the Sailors’ head of hockey operations, had heard that Kurt Chambers was previously a videographer for the London Knights.



Mr. Tobin was also a friend of Kyle and Kurt’s parents back in the day. So, he dropped by their house in Jarvis one afternoon to chat about videography and the Sailors.



A bonus was that Kurt’s older brother, Kyle, was a professional commentator who could provide play-by-play for the video.



Mr. Tobin closed the deal by saying they could cover the home games on Sunday afternoons and still be home in time for dinner.



Kyle, 24, completed a broadcasting program at Mohawk College focused on commentating and radio work.



He has a passion for sports, and his dream job is sports broadcasting. He’s also a competitive athlete who has won a gold medal in para-karate.



His brother Kurt, 22, graduated from Fanshawe College with a focus on video. His gig as videographer for the London Knights was an internship during the program.



Together, they offer the Sailors and their fans an enhanced view of the team.



Kurt records the Sailors’ Sunday afternoon home games from the front of the stands. Beside him, Kyle uses the video screen and his perspective to discern what’s happening and who is making it happen.



After the game, Kurt condenses the video. Coaches and players rely on that to figure out where their game needs work.



The clips and games the brothers post online are a bonus for fans. With the speed of hockey and the number of bodies on the ice, it is often impossible to see precisely who scored and how the puck reached them.



I’m spoiled by television cameras and instant replay, but the video and play-by-play Kurt and Kyle provide enable me to see exactly what the play was afterward.



The brothers have come up with some fun ideas for the team. Kurt has miked up players during warm-up. It’s kind of neat to hear players interacting before the puck drops.



Kurt records quick post-game interviewa that Kyle conducts with players after home games.



Those kinds of interactions are fun to watch, but also good training for players. In an increasingly online world, getting used to cameras and a microphone is a valuable skill.



For Kyle and Kurt, this whole experience is about building their skills and resumes in a changing media landscape.



Traditional media is cutting jobs. Social media is voracious with content, so independent producers of that content are a step ahead.



Kurt and Kyle have very different skill sets and goals, yet they complement each other. They see it as their responsibility to prove what they can do and continue developing.



“It probably helps that we’re closer to the players’ ages,” says Kurt. “They know we’re here to help.”



They do understand the importance of social media. Posting team updates on Instagram reaches a younger audience than Facebook.



“We can help the team while we’re evolving our skills,” says Kyle. “There’s grace in that.”



They have both worked hard to develop their skills.



Kyle has done PA announcing for the Jarvis J’s in the Erie Fastball League and hosts a sports talk radio show for INDI 101.5 FM.



They’re each growing their own portfolios of volunteer and paid work. Kurt has established K.C. Productions.



The two brothers live together and work together, which could be a problem.



“It takes maturity to be brothers and co-workers,” says Kyle.



“We are brutally honest when it comes to work,” says Kurt.



You can find links to their Sailors videos on the team’s Facebook page and website. The videos are uploaded to SportsEngine Play at https://sportsengineplay.com/Provincial-Junior-Hockey-League/Port-Dover-Sailors.



Originally published December 17, 2025