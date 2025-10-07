Gary Charters

Janice Margaret Jukes

JUKES, Janice Margaret – Peacefully at Dover Cliffs Long Term Care, Port Dover, on Monday, September 29, 2025, in her 80th year. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Dorothy (Richards) Overbaugh. Beloved husband of William Jukes. Loving mother of Bill and Gordon. Cherished grandmother to Will and Noah. Survived by her sister-in-law Carol Overbaugh. Janice will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her siblings Barbara (Ted) Dundas, Keith (Peggy) Overbaugh, and Gordon Overbaugh. Cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Janice’s Life will take place at a later date. SERENITY BURIAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 361 Main Street, Port Dover, (226) 290-9093 have been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com.