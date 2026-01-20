Maurice “Keith” Davies

James Smith

SMITH, James – Passed away at Norview Lodge, Simcoe, on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 89 years of age. Reunited with his wife Alice “Louise.” Loving father of David and Keli & husband Al Jacobs. Cherished grandfather of Travis and Staci (Ethan). Survived by sister Joy, sisters-in-law Pat Smith and Elaine Sawkins. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his two favourite pet cats Boo Boo and Spookie. Predeceased by his parents Flossie and John Smith and in-laws Doris and George Rablen, brothers and sisters and brother-in-law Walter Sawkins. Jim loved his family and friends. Jim enjoyed watching sports including hockey (LEAFS), baseball (JAYS), football, golf, tennis, NASCAR, basketball, plus more. He was known to play tennis, golf, flag football, hockey, and also enjoyed poker. He was also an avid collector of antique pottery. Jim worked as a salesman for most of his life and even in retirement he was co-owner of The Waterford Antique Market. His presence will be sorrowfully missed. We would like to thank the staff at Norview Lodge in Simcoe along with the staff at Norfolk General Hospital who were both very kind to Jim. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with the Beckett-Glaves Family Funeral Centre, 88 Brant Ave., Brantford, 519-752-4331. If desired, donations to Norfolk General Hospital or your local cat shelter would be appreciated by the family. Condolences, donations, tributes and live funeral webcast is available at www.beckettglaves.com.



A tree will be planted in memory of James in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.