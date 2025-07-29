Jack Parker

PARKER, Jack Douglas – Peacefully at the Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home, Simcoe, on Sunday, July 20, 2025, in his 87th year. Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Ivy (Mason) Parker. He leaves behind his beloved wife Sharon F. (Wilkinson) Parker. Loving father to his daughters Diana (Kevin) Haywood and Katherine Parker. Cherished grandfather to Branden, Peter and Katelyn Haywood and Isabella Fisher and his great-grandchildren Carter and Myla Haywood. He will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews. Jack was a long-time resident of Port Dover. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Port Dover Cemetery, 309 Blue Line Road, Port Dover. SERENITY BURIAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 361 Main Street, Port Dover, (226) 290-9093, have been entrusted with the arrangements. For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Jack’s memory, they are asked to consider the Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice, P.O. Box 658, Port Dover, Ontario N0A 1N0 or the Simcoe and District Humane Society, 24 Grigg Dr., Simcoe, Ontario N3Y 4L1. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com.