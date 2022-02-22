Huge New Community Proposed On Port Dover’s East Side

A HUGE NEW COMMUNITY with thousands of homes is proposed between Port Dover and Stelco Lake Erie Works.

Haldimand County Council heard the proposal last week from Empire Communities Inc.

This new community is on 4,200 acres just east of Port Dover in Haldimand County.

The development would transform the land into homes as well as industries and jobs.

Haldimand Mayor Ken Hewitt told Council he supports the proposal.

Water and sewer plans were discussed.

Waterfront would be parkland and trails for community access.

Learn details in this week’s Port Dover Maple Leaf… available in stores and ONLINE HERE





