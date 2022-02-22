Huge New Community Proposed On Port Dover’s East Side

Aerial view of Empire Homes proposed community near Port Dover
Port Dover at left. Stelco Lake Erie Works at right. Empire Communities Inc. has proposed a new, planned community on 4200 acres of land east of the yellow line towards the Stelco mill.

A HUGE NEW COMMUNITY with thousands of homes is proposed between Port Dover and Stelco Lake Erie Works.
Haldimand County Council heard the proposal last week from Empire Communities Inc.
This new community is on 4,200 acres just east of Port Dover in Haldimand County.
The development would transform the land into homes as well as industries and jobs.
Haldimand Mayor Ken Hewitt told Council he supports the proposal.
Water and sewer plans were discussed.
Waterfront would be parkland and trails for community access.
Learn details in this week's Port Dover Maple Leaf…



