A resid ence on First Avenue, Port Dover is engulfed in flames late Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 17, 2020).

Smoke is billowing from the house with winds sending it across much of downtown Port Dover.

A neighbour reported seeing flames coming from the lower level of the house in the early moments of the fire. Later flames were seen coming from the ground level.

Firefighters and fire trucks filled the street between Nelson St West and McNab.

Further details as they become available.