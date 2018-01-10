Hospital’s Diagnostic Imaging wait times on target

NORFOLK General Hospital says it “is pleased to share some very good news for patients requiring Diagnostic Imaging services. Most important is that patients in most need with emergency conditions known as Priority 1 are seen immediately.”

The data shows that patients with less urgent priority are also being scanned within provincial CT wait time targets:

On average, patients whose condition would significantly deteriorate (Priority 2) are scanned at NGH within one day, as compared to the provincial two day target.

On average, patients whose condition would moderately deteriorate (Priority 3) are scanned on average within 11 days, as compared to a provincial 10 day target.

On average, patients whose condition would minimally deteriorate (Priority 4) are scanned on average within 22 days, as compared to a provincial 28 day target.

Overall, 77% of all patients waiting for Computerized Tomography (CT) are scanned within the hospital’s target times.

These results reflect well when comparing NGH CT wait times with hospitals within the province and the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant Local Integrated Health Network. (LHIN). These results are based on most recent data gathered by Health Quality Ontario (HQO).

“This is great news for our patients,” stated Kelly Isfan NGH CEO. “The collection and reporting of accurate and up-to-date CT wait times allows our staff to better monitor and manage our service and enable them to make the best decisions for patient care.”

Diagnostic Imaging Wait Times for NGH and all Ontario hospitals are posted at www.hqontario.ca

