Hospital Tag Days on Friday and Saturday raise funds for ventilator

THE Volunteer Association to Norfolk General Hospital and the Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home is holding its Tag Days on May 5 and 6.

The Volunteer Association is looking for support to raise $60,000 to purchase a new state-of-the-art ventilator. When a patient can no longer breathe on their own or need a little help breathing, a ventilator will do it for them. Patients can be in acute respiratory distress for many reasons including inflammation of the airway, a brain injury, a car accident and pneumonia.

The hospital is replacing older machines with new units helping to maintain high quality of care. Tag Day chairs Mary Kokus and Irish Smith say “donations will provide the expert clinical staff with the best equipment to treat you, your family and friends. “

Tag Days are Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6. and hospital volunteers will be wearing their periwinkle coloured vests at locations throughout the County.

