Helen Ford

FORD, Helen – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen on Monday, November 24, 2025. Beloved wife of Doug for 58 years. Loving mother of Scott (Tracey) and Cameron (Lori). Predeceased by her mother Effie & sister Anne in Scotland. Helen will be deeply missed by her brother in-law Barry (Rachelle) and sister in-law Carolyn (Johan), her many nieces and nephews in Canada, Great Britain and the United States, as well as extended family and friends.

Shortly after marrying, Helen & Doug moved to Oakville and raised their family. They later settled in Port Dover. With her amazing outgoing personality and love of community, Helen quickly became involved with volunteering. Helen held many roles within Oakville minor hockey & OMHA for over 50 years. Helen also donated time to minor soccer leagues, the Oakville Hospital, and the Port Dover Lighthouse Theatre, as well as countless other charities. Family was everything to Helen and she made every person she encountered feel loved and important.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Helen’s life will be held at a later date. Please visit glenoaks.ca for Helen’s celebration of life information and to leave online condolences. If desired, donations in memory of Helen can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.