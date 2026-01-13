Helen Ford

FORD, Helen – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen on Monday, November 24, 2025. Beloved wife of Doug for 58 years. Loving mother of Scott (Tracey), and Cameron (Lori). Predeceased by her mother Effie and sister Anne in Scotland. Helen will be deeply missed by her brother-in-law Barry (Rachelle) and sister-in-law Carolyn (Johan), her many nieces and nephews in Canada, Great Britain, and the United States, as well as extended family and friends.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Helen’s life will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. If desired, donations in memory of Helen can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences can be made through glenoaks.ca.