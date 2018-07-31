Have you seen this truck?

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN TRUCK – PICKUP TRUCK CONTAINING TOOLS TAKEN FROM RESIDENCE

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident at a Denby Road, Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Monday, July 30, 2018, at approximately 7:34 a.m., police received a call from a vehicle owner reporting the theft of their vehicle.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that in the early morning hours of Monday, July 30, 2018, unknowns attended the address and removed a 2002, black coloured, GMC Sierra pickup truck that contained a large quantity of various tools. The truck also had damage to the passenger side bumper.

Police are continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.