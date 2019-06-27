Harbourfront activities highlight local industry

Port Dover harbourfront activities on Friday and Saturday were successful.

Chief organizer Mike Scruton of Scruton Marine Services and his sister Mary Jane Marshall reported on Monday they were “absolutely happy” with every aspect of the event.

Mike said the most important thing about the program was it brought attention to this lakeside community’s commercial and fisheries industries. The program included fireworks on Friday evening by the Ryerse family in memory of the late Dave Ryerse “was a wonderful tribute” to the lifelong commercial fisherman. A fish and wing fry for industry workers and event volunteers was also held Friday.

Above: Events on Friday and Saturday in Port Dover harbour attracted large crowds of participants and spectators. Organized by Scruton Marine Services, the events included a Tote Race across the harbour, where participants had to paddle across the river in a tote.

Saturday began with water sports in the harbour, although no results of competitions were available as Mike insisted it was not so much about competing as it was about participation and fun.

Mary Jane reported the annual Tote Race attracted 12 teams, two more than last year. The always-popular Tug Pull “had over 20 boats” she exclaimed which was about the same as last year.

“All the tugs seemed to have given their horn full blast for the annual Horn Blast” that originally was in honour of the late Peggy Scruton.

Mary Jane said the Boat Race in the lake as the finale to the day had all boats in the events commenting “everybody and his brother joined in!”

Scruton family members expressed gratitude to all the people in the local marine industries and the many volunteers who helped “made it such a great day.” Donations were up over last year with $4342.80 to be split between Camp Trillium and Ronald McDonald House Charities.