Haldimand, Norfolk counties declare state of emergency





On Tuesday, March 24, both Haldimand County Mayor Ken Hewitt & Norfolk County Mayor Kristal Chopp declared a state of emergency for their respective communities.

Declaring a state of emergency allows municipalities to swiftly take action on activities that are violating public health officials’ orders. Declaring a state of emergency also allows municipalities to tap into provincial resources & emergency funding that would not otherwise be available.

“While I have been in close communication with Mayor Chopp, declaring an emergency will allow both Haldimand & Norfolk counties to make quicker decisions, support our health team in a more expeditious manner and implement additional measures to protect the health & well-being of our communities,” said Haldimand County Mayor Ken Hewitt. “We’ll continue to do everything in our power to stop the spread of COVID-19, and I ask that residents do their part as well. Stay home, stay safe and look out for one another,” Hewitt added.

“Staff in both counties, as well as with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, are working around the clock to keep our communities safe and healthy during this pandemic,” said Kristal Chopp, Mayor of Norfolk County. “Mayor Hewitt and I are in constant communication with each other and our shared Medical Officer of Health to ensure decision-making is timely and serves the best interests of Haldimand and Norfolk. I will continue to act as board chair and both Mayor Hewitt and I will strive to ensure you are fully updated as well as all necessary steps are being taken to protect our respective communities.”

For local information about the COVID-19 pandemic – including facility closures, program cancellations, meeting postponement & visitation restriction information – visit HaldimandCounty.ca/covid-19/ or NorfolkCounty.ca/covid-19.

For up-to-date public health information, including frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and daily updated from the Medical Officer of Health, visit the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit’s website.