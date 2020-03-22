GROUPS OVER 10 IN A PUBLIC SPACE BANNED

Sunday afternoon, (March 22, 2020) Haldimand Norfolk Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai ordered:

— All residents are not to congregate in groups larger than 10 in any public space

— No person is to use playground equipment.

Failure to comply with the order comes with a $5,000 per day fine.

Here is the full release from Dr. Nesathurai.

—————————————

To: All Residents of Norfolk County and Haldimand County

RE: SECTION 22 ORDER – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

A Section 22 Order, under the Health Protection and Promotion Act (HPPA), R.S.O. 1990, c.H.7 has been issued by Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Medical Officer of Health of the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit to all residents of Norfolk County and Haldimand County.

You are hereby ordered to take the following actions:

Residents of Norfolk County and Haldimand County are not to congregate in groups larger than 10 in public spaces within the Health Unit, including playgrounds, parks, piers and beaches. No person is to use playground equipment.

THE REASON(S) for this ORDER is that:

There is the potential for transmission of the COVID-19 virus among residents in Norfolk County and Haldimand County.

Therefore, based on the reason(s) noted above, I am of the opinion, on reasonable and probable grounds that:

a communicable disease exists or may exist or there is an immediate risk of an outbreak of a communicable disease in the health unit served by me; the communicable disease presents a risk to the health of persons in the health unit served by me; and the requirements specified in this order are necessary in order to decrease or eliminate the risk to health presented by the communicable disease.

NOTICE

TAKE NOTICE THAT you have the right to a hearing before the Health Services Appeal and Review Board in accordance with Section 44 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act. You must mail or deliver a notice in writing requesting a hearing to the undersigned and to the Health Services Appeal and Review Board, 151 Bloor St. W., Toronto, Ontario M5S 2T5, within 15 days after this Order is served on you.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT although a hearing may be requested, this Order takes effect when it is served upon you.

FAILURE to comply with this Order is an offence for which you may be liable, on conviction, to a fine of not more than $5,000.00 for every day or part of each day on which the offence occurs or continues.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Sincerely,

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, MD, MPH, FRCPC

Medical Officer of Health

Haldimand-Norfolk Health and Social Services