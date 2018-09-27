Great fun at Norfolk County Fair

GREAT entertainment is ready again this year at the 178th annual Norfolk County Fair & Horse Show.

Friday night, October 5th, the fair grandstand features the Canadian Country Smash Up featuring Emerson Drive, Aaron Pritchett and George Canyon.

On Saturday, October 6th at 8:00 p.m., the skyrocketing Canadian country band The Hunter Brothers will perform at the Grandstand on the main stage.

Luke, J.J., Ty, Brock and Dusty — a.k.a. The Hunter Brothers — debut album, ‘Getaway’ was released in March 2017 and features five Top-40 radio hits, including the Top 10 smash “Born and Raised.”

Their most recent single release “Those Were The Nights” was in the Top 5 Canadian songs on the Billboard Canadian Country National Airplay charts.

“Party on the Track” presented by Ramblin’ Road is a fan favourite for Friday and Saturday’s Grandstand Shows. “We are very happy to have been offered the opportunity to partner with the Norfolk County Fair & Horse Show as a Presenting Sponsor of ‘Party on the Track.’ I truly believe that the Fair is a showcase event for Norfolk County and as a supporter for many years, stepping up as a local small business is a real honour,” stated John Picard, owner of the Ramblin’ Road Brewery Farm.

Trackside reserved seating for the Hunter Brothers available for $25. General admission (standing) on the track is $20. This will be a licensed area and only available to track patrons. Grandstand seating is free with paid admission to the Fair.

New brands and new bands at the Harvest Beer and Wine Festival will be taking place Friday, Oct. 5 to Monday, Oct. 8 beginning at 1 p.m. each day in the Rec Centre Arena. Come and discover Norfolk County’s bounty of beverages under one roof.

Live musical entertainment each day with great new evening acts. Friday – The hard rocking styles of AC/DC Canada. On Saturday – Canadian Star Marshal Dane. Sunday – it’s Fiddlestix with their power rock fiddles and dancers. Monday brings the Norfolk Karaoke Championship with a $1,000 first prize to the winner of this all day event!

The Rec Centre will be licensed and open to all ages.

For more information, full schedules on events in the Rec Centre during Fair visit norfolkcountyfair.com

The Harvest Dinner Concert goes “Back to the Barn” for its eighth year in a separately ticketed event. The Harvest Dinner includes a VIP package consisting of admission, parking, drink tickets, a chance to win amazing prizes plus a wonderful presentation of local food, beverages and desserts. Then diners head to the Rec Centre to enjoy Colin Linden with special guests Jack DeKeyzer and Sue Foley.

Tickets for shows, Fair admission tickets and parking passes are available at www.norfolkcountyfair.com, by phone 519-426-7280 x233, or at 172 South Dr., Simcoe, Bldg. 5.

