Geoffrey Cohen

COHEN, Geoffrey Kenneth –passed away on January 20, 2026, at Juravinski Hospital in his 68th year. He leaves behind his soulmate and adored wife, Cecile, who was the centre of his life and the recipient of his deepest love and devotion.

Geoffrey will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Tracy (Jim) Fielding and Jennifer (Craig Rioux) Dyment, and their children and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving mother-in-law Eleanor Lomas, her other eight children and their spouses, as well as a great number of nieces and nephews, and godchildren Stephanie and Michael Sparling, all of whom held a special place in his heart.

He also leaves behind his longtime friends, “The Boys,” Stephen, Terry, and Mike, friendships that began during his university years in Toronto and endured throughout his life.

Predeceased by his parents Kenneth Cohen and Barbara Dyment.

Geoffrey was a very intelligent man who obtained a BA from York University. He retired from a successful business as an Engineering Consultant. Geoffrey enjoyed travel, golf, skiing, and sailing, and he was a voracious reader with a deep curiosity about the world. Above all else, he devoted his time and heart to making his wife, Cecile, feel that she was the most important person in his life—a role she held without question.

Geoffrey was known for his warmth, loyalty, and the genuine care he showed to those he loved. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

The family invites friends and loved ones to a Celebration of Life at The Greens at Renton, 969 Concession 14, Simcoe, Ontario, on Saturday, January 31, 2026, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Words of remembrance will be shared at 1 p.m. by Reverend Bill Sparling.

Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to Juravinski Cancer Centre or a charity of your choice in memory of Geoffrey would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and/or donations can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.