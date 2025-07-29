Gary MacLaughlin

Gary MacLaughlin

November 25, 1955–July 13, 2025

MacLAUGHLIN, Gary Martin – formerly of Simcoe; passed away in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in his 70th year. Predeceased by his parents Kenneth (2001) and Betty (nee Cornell, 2020) MacLaughlin. Dear brother to MaryLou MacLaughlin (late Frank VanHee, 2021) of Port Dover, Judy Sinden (late Rob, 2020) of Simcoe and the late Doug MacLaughlin (2025), his wife Patsy of Glenshee. Lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews and extended family. A private interment of ashes will be held at a later date. The JASON SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 689 Norfolk St. North, Simcoe, in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in Gary’s memory are asked to consider the Church Out Serving. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com, 519-426-0199.

