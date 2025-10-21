Gary Charters

Gary Edward Charters

December 4, 1950 – October 14, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gary Edward Charters on October 14th, 2025, in his 75th year, at the General Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario.

Gary was a proud member of Ironworkers Local 736 for nearly 50 years. He dedicated his career to representing members with workplace injury claims, ensuring that injured workers received fair treatment and support. A graduate of Sheridan College, he was also a Certified Human Resources Professional (CHRP).

Outside of work, Gary loved hunting, fishing, building guitars, and working on motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidsons! He had a lifelong interest in mechanics and was known for taking apart and rebuilding engines of all kinds. He also cared deeply for his dogs, often entering them in competitions, and could talk at length on almost any subject, with authority.

Gary was a devoted partner, a loving brother and uncle, and maintained many lifelong friendships. He showed his love for others through thoughtful gestures and sharing his remarkable sense of humour.

He will be lovingly remembered by Barb Gloyd (Macy), Michael Charters (Edna), Spencer Charters (Dzeneta), Samara Charters (Kory, Mercer), and Alex Charters, as well as many friends, colleagues, and extended family members.

Gary was predeceased by his parents Ted and Clara Charters, and is survived by his stepmother Marda Charters. He was also predeceased by Barb’s parents, Blake and Ruth Gloyd.

A private service with family has already taken place. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 15th, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Port Dover Legion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary’s honour to your local SPCA. Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville. www.rhbanderson.com.