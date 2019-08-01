Fundraising for Todd Eaton Track at Lakewood

Todd Eaton Memorial Track located at Lakewood Elementary School in Port Dover has been well used by the school and the wider community since it was installed in 1996. The track now needs resurfacing to extend its life and remain a valuable community asset.

Fundraising and pledges are already at the 60% mark of a $250,000 goal.

Port Dover Lions Club has pledged $50,000 and Grand Erie District School Board has also approved $50,000 in funding. Fundraising through Lakewood School and the Parent Council has reached $45,000.

Lakewood School Principal David Van Laecke reported that the school is now focussed on raising the final $100,000 which they plan to do by this winter with the community’s support so that the rejuvenation work can go ahead next summer.

A fundraising campaign committee comprised of Lakewood staff, Parent Council representatives, Jeff Miller (community representative), Catherine Fekete (co-chair of Parent Council), Regan Karges (Lakewood Parent Council rep), Melissa Mummery (past council chair) are among those on the committee.

Above: Katie Earle, grade 8; Rasa Karges, grade 10; Lorelei Karges, grade 8 distributed posters throughout town on Friday to promote the “E.T. Movie Night” on Wednesday, August 7th at Silver Lake Park. The event organized by Port Dover Lions Club is free to attend with all donations received going towards resurfacing of the Todd Eaton Memorial Track at Lakewood Elementary School.

Kip Eaton, brother of the late Todd Eaton, has told the committee that the Eaton family continues to support the development of the track.

In addition to its $50,000 pledge, Port Dover Lions Club has organized the first official fundraising event by holding an outdoor ‘ET Movie Night’ at Silver Lake Park pavilion at dusk on August 7. Admission is by donation with all funds received donated towards the track campaign. The service club “is a real partner in the track campaign,” commented the principal.

The committee is hopeful individual citizens, local athletic groups and service organizations of every kind will pitch in to help raise the outstanding $100,000.

The school’s principal stated that the local community has always been very supportive. While it’s located on school property, the principal sees the Todd Eaton Memorial Track “as a community track.”

He noted, “six or seven elementary schools in Norfolk County use the track in Port Dover for their track and field events. We see the track is an asset to the school but also to the entire Norfolk community.”

Lakewood Elementary School on St. George Street is a JK to Grade 8 school with 540 students that includes a French Immersion program. Besides Port Dover children students are enrolled in the French Immersion program from Simcoe and Waterford.