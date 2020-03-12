Friday the 13th plans

THE first of two “off season” Fridays the 13th in 2020 takes place this Friday.

There are no road closures planned and the Resident Pass is not required to enter the community.

The number of people on the street is expected to be larger than usual but the size of the crowd will be determined, as much as anything, by the weather.

Port Dover Board of Trade manager Jan Overend reports that eight vendors have registered to set up displays in Elmer Lewis parking lot.

Mrs Overend said “if it’s a nice day, people will be here with their bikes” and noted if it’s cold or raining “they’ll come by car.”

Port Dover Kinsmen will have their trailer set up selling t-shirts. Other local groups will also have t-shirts available for sale with special Friday the 13th designs.

Local banks, the post office and stores will be open on Friday.

Port Dover Canadian Legion plans their Thursday night dinner followed this week by Route 6 playing from 8 p.m. to midnight. On Friday, the Legion features “Joe’s Garage” band playing from 2 to 6 p.m. with the kitchen offering hotdogs, hamburgers and fries.

Everyone is welcome at St. Paul’s Anglican Church for its complimentary breakfast from 8 a.m. until noon on Friday. Peameal bacon on a bun served with eggs and garnishes of fried onions plus tea and coffee is being served.

Live bands on Thursday and Friday are planned at the Norfolk Tavern on Main Street. No separate ‘beer tents’ are planned for this event.

The next Friday the 13th is in November this year.

Media Release from Norfolk OPP

PORT DOVER FRIDAY THE 13TH – EXPECT INCREASE IN MOTORCYCLE TRAFFIC

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment would like to remind the public that Friday the 13th is quickly approaching and that this is a largely attended event in Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario.

The OPP is asking for the public to be patient due to the possibility of increased motorcycle traffic. The motoring public are being asked to be extra vigilant and to take a little more time when making manoeuvres such as signalling turns and checking blind spots.

Police will be on hand to ensure the safety of those in attendance and to assist with any traffic related issues. Norfolk County OPP is urging everyone that will be attending this event to plan ahead if consuming intoxicating substances.

Any further inquiries surrounding road closures and By-Law infractions should be directed to Matt Terry, Director of Corporate Communications for Norfolk County at 519-426-5870 ext. 3800 or by email at matt.terry@norfolkcounty.ca.

“As motorcycle enthusiasts descend on Port Dover, there will be an increase in motorcycle traffic and the OPP is asking all drivers to take those two extra seconds before making a lane change or proceeding through an intersection. Those two seconds can make the difference between life and death.” – Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.