Friday the 13th in Port Dover update

ORGANIZERS of this month’s Friday the 13th are treating the event as an “off-season” Biker Day with reduced arrangements and activities.

However, there is still expected to be a large crowd of bikers in town.

Main Street will be closed by the OPP at 6 a.m. with one-way south bound vehicle traffic on St. George St. and north bound on St. Andrew St.

For next week’s Biker Day there is no Residents’ Passes needed to get into, or out of, Port Dover. All vehicles will have full access into town with drivers needing to find a legal parking space.

There will be no off-site parking on farm fields for this upcoming April Friday the 13 and no shuttle bus service.

“It is all weather dependent,” advised Board of Trade Manager Jan Overend who is heading up that group’s planning for April 13. She set-up the web page immediately following the October Friday the 13th and has the July Biker Day already on the web site for enquiries.

Manager Overend reported that vendors “have responded moderately” to renting sites at the Board’s vendor locations at Elmer Lewis Parkette parking lot, on Chapman St. West, and Market St. West.

Port Dover Kinsmen Club volunteer organizer Amie Ferris reported the service club has arranged for retail vendors to be located around Powell Park, with response “being surprisingly good” adding “that is good news!”

The Kinsmen Club is organizing a Beer Tent at the Erie Beach Hotel Parking Lot. The tent will be enclosed and heated. Thursday’s performers are IZ’s (1 to 3:45); Felicia McMinn (4:15-7); Practically Hip (7:30-9:50); Ozone Baby (10:20-close). Friday performances are The Rebney’s (11-12:30); Flash Johnson (1-3:45); Rag Doll (4:15-7); Bill Durst (7-9:50); Back In Black (10:20-close).

Kinsmen Park will be offering RV/trailer camping only on hard surfaces (no tent camping for April event as regulated by Norfolk County). Kinsmen will also be selling t-shirts, hats, and patches.

Port Dover Lions Club will be operating its overnight camping in Silver Lake Park with entrance off St. Patrick Street on Thursday and Friday nights. Saturday breakfast will be available in the adjoining market building.

OPP will be monitoring traffic throughout the day. They generally also have RIDE stops step up on area roads.

