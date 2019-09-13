Friday 13th Port Dover Webcam

CLICK HERE TO LINK TO WEBCAM

It’s Friday the 13th in Port Dover! The Maple Leaf’s webcam of Main Street is live streaming at www.PortDoverMapleLeaf.com For this event, two blocks of Main Street are set aside for vendors… so the stream this year doesn’t show bikes on the street but still shows the action on Main Street in downtown Port Dover.

Bike parking on Main Street for this event is north of Nelson Street and south of Market Street and on St. George Street, St. Andrew Street and most other streets. Vendors on Main St. for two blocks and food vendors in Powell Park. Restaurants, bars and many stores open and ready to serve everyone. Enjoy the day… ride safe.