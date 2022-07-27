Free concert at waterfront this Saturday

THE Port Dover beach parking lot comes alive this Saturday with a free, all-day concert featuring the region’s top rock n’ roll, rockabilly, and surf bands, headlined by indie rock singer-songwriter Wax Mannequin.

This is the second of three events in a long weekend summer concert series organized by the Port Dover Board of Trade.

The July 30 beach party is curated and hosted by Suzie Newbold of Suzie’s Bombshell Boutique, who selected some of her favourite bands to perform in Port Dover.

The music starts at 11:30 am with the Southwind Blue Grass Band, followed by Mark Malibu & the Wasagas (1:00 pm); Hell Bent Rockers (2:30 pm); Ginger St. James & the Grinders (4:00 pm); The King Jives (5:30 pm); and Calgary’s Peter & the Wolves (7:00 pm). Wax Mannequin performs at 9:00 pm.







There will be licensed and unlicensed areas at the event. Families are welcome to attend and bring their own blankets and chairs for seating.

There will be no tents, so all audience members should be prepared for a day in the sun. Alcoholic drinks will be $6. Non-alcoholic drinks are $1. Proceeds will be split between Port Dover Minor Hockey and the Board of Trade.

“A lot of people are working together to make this concert possible,” said Project Manager Adam Veri. “The Board of Trade is leading the way as it often does, and the Knechtel family has stepped up to help in a big way by making the parking lot available. Port Dover Minor Hockey has volunteers looking after the bar and security, and there are many other people who have contributed expertise, equipment, and called in favours to make this show happen. This is a good reminder of what Port Dover can accomplish as a community when we all pull in the same direction.”

The third and final concert in the long weekend series is Saturday, September 3. Lowest of the Low will headline. Also on the bill are Port Dover bands SuperDelux and the Jesse Murphy Trio; Hannah Dolson; Blind Mule; and Lower Ground.

Port Dover Board of Trade’s summer concert series is made possible through a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund, which provides funding to help non-profit organizations rebuild from the impacts of COVID-19 and effectively meet the changing needs of their community.

Port Dover Board of Trade is an incorporated not-for-profit organization, and has been serving Port Dover and the surrounding community since 1897. Its mandate is “Through the expansion of its economic, recreational, cultural and educational opportunities, Port Dover will be a uniquely creative and energetic community, filled with spirit, vitality, prosperity and optimism, where everyone will experience an enjoyable place to live, work, visit, and play.” For more information, visit Port Dover Board of Trade on Facebook.