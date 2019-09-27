Fred Eaglesmith on stage at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry Saturday, October 19th

By Elizabeth Schuyler

A milestone in the career of local musician turned international performer Fred Eaglesmith will take place on Saturday, October 19 when he will perform live at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Eaglesmith says he is “thrilled to be performing on the same stage that Hank Williams has performed.”

Originally from the Brantford area and now a resident of Port Dover, the alternative-country singer-songwriter began playing guitar and writing songs by the age of 10, hit the road as a performer when he was still a teenager, released 22 records, has a loyal legion of fans who call themselves “Fred Heads”, won a Juno Award, and performed on the Late Show with David Letterman.

Above: Fred Eaglesmith with his wife, Tif Ginn.

His down-to-earth tunes, sung in Eaglesmith’s raspy voice and with a rock edge, impart real-world and emotional truths.

For the past few years, Eaglesmith and his wife Tif Ginn have been writing and performing together, heading out in their tour bus and playing shows in hundreds of small towns and large cities across North America.

In June, Eaglesmith played to a sold out audience at David’s Restaurant in Port Dover.

Commencing at 7 p.m., songs from the evening’s line-up of performers can be heard by going to www.opry.com and clicking on ‘Listen Live” at the bottom of the screen.