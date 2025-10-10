Gary Charters

By Jacob Fehr

OCTOBER 5–11 is Fire Prevention Week, and this year’s theme is “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home,” encouraging everyone to handle lithium-ion batteries safely. To learn more about this year’s Fire Prevention Week focus, the Maple Leaf spoke to Cory Armstrong-Smith, Norfolk County’s fire prevention officer.



“For residents of Norfolk County, the first priority is realizing that you actually have devices powered by lithium-ion batteries,” Mr. Armstrong-Smith said. Such batteries are in electric cars, cell phones, tablets, electric toothbrushes, mobility devices, toys, lawnmowers, and power tools.



“Most homes can have several lithium-ion devices that all have the potential to be dangerous. [Lithium-ion] batteries are technologically brilliant but they are very fragile in construction. Shock, overheating, and misuse can cause them to ignite,” he said.



To avoid fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, Mr. Armstrong-Smith suggests residents “use manufacturer recommended accessories and replacement parts.”



“Just because the charging cable is cheaper at a discount store doesn’t mean it’s tested for your phone, and replacement batteries might be cheaper online but they’re not necessarily a quality product that’s designed for your device.”



He also emphasized it’s important to “treat your lithium-ion devices with respect.”



“You can overheat a cell phone battery simply by leaving it on a table in the direct sunlight. A cordless drill does not double as a hammer in a pinch. Dropping your tablet on the floor can damage the battery and you might not be aware of it until the next time you try to charge it. It’s always best practice to be in the room where you’re charging any device and to unplug the charger when the battery is full,” he said.



“Learn about your lithium-ion devices. Consult manufacturer’s instructions to learn how to properly handle, charge, and dispose of your device batteries. Then treat them with respect.”



Fire safety facts and tips

Mr. Armstrong-Smith said the Norfolk County Fire Department’s display at the Norfolk County Fair this year concerns emergency preparedness.



“Flooding, extended power failures and severe storms are becoming common occurrences in Norfolk and can catch many people unprepared. Come to visit us at the Fair this year to learn how you can prepare for an emergency, and what to do after the emergency happens.”



He shared that the “number one” cause of local fires is “misuse of equipment and appliances.”



“Continuing to use powered appliances after they show signs of failure, using machines that produce heat and sparks close to combustibles, and overloading electrical outlets are all common causes of fire in Norfolk. Unattended stoves and [barbecues], unattended open-air burning, and the careless discarding of smoking materials are also contributors to Norfolk County structure fires,” he explained.



“If your device isn’t working the way it should, stop using it and get it fixed or replaced. If you’re cooking, stay with your cooking. If you’re burning, stay with your burning. And if you’re smoking, put out that butt like you mean it.”



He mentioned that modern smoke alarms have become more complicated than they used to be, and that sometimes they go off when there’s no fire in the area.



“If your alarms seem to activate for no reason, check to make sure one of them isn’t latched from a previous activation and needs to be reset. Follow the manufacturer instructions to learn how your alarms latch and how to reset them to prevent false alarms.”



Another one of his fire safety tips is to “make sure your furnace is operating properly and efficiently now, before it’s too cold to go without it.”



“Change your furnace filters and have woodstoves, fireplaces, heat exchangers and furnaces inspected by a qualified contractor to be sure they aren’t producing carbon monoxide or posing a future fire risk,” he said.



Originally published October 8, 2025