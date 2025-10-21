Gary Charters

Like today, in 1900 a building that was on fire was a very serious matter. It was in the middle of the night of January 27, 1900, that fire tore through the downtown Powell Block building. This is the Maple Leaf’s report of that fire from the February 2, 1900, edition.

LAST Saturday morning, January 27, [1900], about half-past-three, our peaceful residents were rudely awakened from their slumbers by the ringing of the fire bell and the scream of the Knitting Mills whistle.



A prompt response was made to these calls and the crowd on arriving at the scene of the disaster found one of our finest business blocks completely enveloped in flames which spread so rapidly that it was found impossible almost for anyone to enter either A. W. Lawrie’s store, the Meade House, or H. W. Ansley’s.



Immense volumes of smoke poured out in a suffocating manner upon the unfortunate and would-be rescuers of valuable property. About all Mr. Lawrie saved was his dog; and subsequently his books from the safe.



Mr. Jas. Acker, the lessee of the Meade House, together with his family, boarders and guests had to flee for their lives, losing about everything they had; Mr. Acker and family, in fact, got out only partially clad, and lost everything. Many of the boarders and transient guests lost furniture, books, clothes, gold and silver watches, chains and money.



The mercury was hovering round about zero and the wind blowing very fresh. Too fresh the fire fighters thought.



But the real battle between the citizens and the devouring element took place where the flames attacked [the adjoining] Scofield’s fine substantial block. Everyone realized at once, that if it went, the whole business part of town would probably go also.



A desperate contest was waged for about an hour. The flames, though repeatedly repulsed by the strong thick wall and slate roof, eventually crept into the attic and down the walls to the rooms below.



Men took their lives in their hands and crept out on the slippery slate roof, where a misstep might result in their being dashed to death on the stone flags below.



Holes were torn in the roof and at last the anxious crowd had the satisfaction of seeing their efforts crowned with success.



Everybody breathed more freely, and thanked Heaven that bad as it was, it might have been immeasurably worse.



This building is considerably damaged but we are pleased to note that the insurance will cover the loss; so far as repairs are concerned, probably.



At one time, the Dominion Hotel [across Market Street on the north side] was on fire and the glass of the show windows in Mr. Taylor’s Drug Store were badly cracked.



This block was owned by Mr. John Beaupre of Simcoe, and was built in 1856 at a cost of $12,000.



o o o



Following the devastating 1900 fire, the building was soon demolished. In its place, Port Dover’s “new” town hall was built and opened just four years later in 1904, with the clock tower completed a little later. That building is still in use today as Lighthouse Theatre, Pearl’s Boutique, and Schofield’s Bistro.