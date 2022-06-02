Fifteen-minute parking spots at 17 locations downtown

FIFTEEN-minute parking is becoming permanent at 17 locations on downtown streets in Port Dover.

County council was expected to approve 15-minute parking zones at nine locations on Main Street, one on Chapman Street, two on Market Street West, two on Clinton Street and three on Walker Street.

Fifteen-minute parking has been familiar near the post office for years.

It spread downtown during the COVID pandemic as restaurants and stores added curbside service.

High turnover spaces proved popular for drop-offs, pick-ups and quick shopping trips.

They might be adjusted following a comprehensive parking study across Norfolk County.

Port Dover’s Board of Trade and businesses showed strong support for 15-minute parking, Bob Fields, project manager of traffic services, told county councillors.

Simcoe’s BIA showed moderate support, calling for one 15-minute space on downtown Norfolk Street.

Waterford and Delhi business groups showed no interest in 15-minute parking.

Fifteen-minute parking works well in Port Dover while Simcoe could use a few more spots, Charlotteville Coun. Chris Van Paassen said.

Port Dover’s waterfront area will experiment with paid parking this summer from June 15 to Sept. 15.

It’s hoped paid parking, combined with tougher fines, will relieve parking congestion in the busy tourist area near the waterfront.

Paid on-street parking will be enforced from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, on parts of Harbour Street, Walker Street and one block of Clinton Street.

Paid parking also will be in effect at the Clinton Street municipal lot and at a new lot at the end of Harbour Street by the lift bridge.

Originally published May 18, 2022